HBO unleashes controversy with the ‘Homeland’ poster

There are people who have enough with an image to cancel a project or a content platform. Is what is happening with the poster Homeland, the adaptation of the novel by Fernando Aramburu that will premiere HBO Spain this September. It has been seeing it and hundreds of users on social networks ask for its withdrawal, accuse the platform of whitewashing ETA violence and even ask for a boycott of the series and the service.

The reason for so much anger? That the poster shows two scenes typical of the Basque conflict. On the one hand, you can see a woman devastated by the death of her husband after being shot in the street. On the other hand, you can see a person detained and tortured in an interrogation room of the Civil Guard. The contrast of images annoys those who think that atrocities are not comparable.









To read the reviews, it is best to enter HBO Spain’s Twitter post and see the reactions directly. There are those who assume that any mention of violence by the Civil Guard is a legitimation or whitewashing of the terrorist gang and others who are delighted with the story that HBO will propose, for daring to speak about the injustices that were committed in Euskadi during the persecution of the members of the band.

The series has been created and written by Aitor Gabilondo, who adapts a text by Aramburu about Bittori, the widow of a businessman killed by ETA, who decides to return to the town where he lived after ETA’s announcement to abandon the violence. This return alters the peace of the town between neighbors and acquaintances, recalls the reasons that led Bittori’s family to go into exile and asks if that broken society can heal.







The first ‘teaser’ of the series was already heartbreaking





What is clear is that, while there are users who alert that they are unsubscribing, the reality is that Patria has just obtained the definitive accolade for its premiere on September 27. The expectation is maximum to see to what extent it decides to tell the history of the Basque people from all its angles. Although perhaps what should also worry is whether it will be a good series.









This poster is awkward and impressive at the same time. Hopefully the series can be described in the same way when it premieres. And, when talking about promotional elements, it should be remembered that the first teaser of Homeland it was heartbreaking.















