HBO renews ‘Perry Mason’ for a second season

On June 22 it was released Perry Mason worldwide. Those who comb gray hair perfectly recognized this name: the defense attorney based on the novels by Erle Stanley Gardner and that Raymond Burr had immortalized on television. In this new version of the classic, however, Perry Mason is not a lawyer but a private detective, but this change of trade has not stopped him from succeeding: HBO has renewed the series for a second season.

In theory it is being a success. From HBO they argue that the first episode has already been seen by eight million viewers on American soil and for this reason they have decided to renew it before ending their tour of the platform. The first season has eight episodes, and therefore there are three to air.









This Perry Mason, played by an Emmy winner as Matthew Rhys (The Americans), is set in 1932 with a society in full depression and that he does not know it yet but is heading for a Second World War. He is skeptical, drinker and without many aspirations in life, but he is trapped by the case that they propose to investigate: the kidnapping and macabre murder of a baby.

The cast is completed by John Lithgow (The Crown) as a lawyer who often requires the services of Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as a nun who leads a cult and is related to research, Shea Whigham (Homecoming) as Perry and Juliet Rylance’s partner (

The Knick

) as Della, the secretary to the man who hires the detective.

Does this mean that we will see Matthew Rhys at some point playing the Perry we knew, the one who appeared in court and solved crimes as a lawyer? And will we see the constant push and pull between Perry and Della, who in the series and movies with Raymond Burr was played by Barbara Hale and was Perry’s secretary?

This Perry Mason is created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald (Friday Night Lights), who inherited the project from Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of True detective, with whom initially Robert Downey Jr had done tandem. The actor known as Iron Man He had a special appreciation for the lawyer and wanted to star in an adaptation, which first had to be a movie and then a miniseries for HBO, although he finally chose to distance himself from the project like Pizzolatto to focus on other projects.







Will Perry be more like the mythical lawyer old viewers know?











