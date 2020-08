Fans of

Dark matter

they are in luck because

HBO

has decided to publish a new trailer of the second season, which promises to be darker and more exciting than the first. This acclaimed fantasy series is known to arrive in the fall but there are no further details on the exact date.

The new season will focus on the events that happened in

Dagger

, the second book in the trilogy devised by Philip Pullman and whose first part, under the name of

The Golden Compass

, it was a failure in the movies.