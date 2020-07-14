HBO cancels ‘Run’ after one season

Sometimes it is not enough to have a renowned creative tandem behind the scenes and a very interesting one in front of them. HBO has canceled Run after single season broadcast and after having closed the first episodes with an ending that left the door open for more seasons.

“After exploring possible ways to continue Ruby and Billy’s journey with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have made the decision not to go ahead with a second season of Run”, Has communicated the platform in the United States.





It is a setback for a production of these characteristics. Run landed on HBO in April with everything on his face. It was created by Vicky Jones, who directed the play Fleabag by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (yes, the one that became one of the most successful series of the decade) and since then has been a regular contributor to the star. Run, in fact, It also came with the label “produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge”.

The starting point was striking. Ruby (Merritt Wever) and Billy (Domnhall Gleeson) had reached an agreement when they were in college: if one day they received a message saying “run,” they had to meet in New York and flee together for the United States. More than a decade after seeing each other for the last time, Ruby receives the text message and, although she has a very stable life, she disappears to see Billy.

The first reviews were positive. Later it was losing the favor of the critic with some quite unfriendly characters. It’s the hard balance between having characters who aren’t good people but are magnetic and others who don’t mind losing track.

