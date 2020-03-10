Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Say He Will Probably Die In Prison

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is at present sitting on Rikers Island whereas he waits for the choose to subject his sentence after he was convicted of rape and a legal intercourse act. In new authorized paperwork filed by his authorized workforce on Monday, Weinstein’s legal professionals declare that he’ll die in jail if he’s sentenced to greater than 5 years.

Weinstein is 67-years-old and he’s going through a most of 29 years in jail – 25 years for the legal intercourse act plus 4 years for rape within the third diploma. His legal professionals argue that he ought to obtain the necessary minimal sentence of 5 years as a result of something longer could be “a de facto life sentence.”

“The grave actuality is that Mr. Weinstein could not even outlive that time period,” Weinstein’s attorneys wrote in a letter to New York Supreme Court docket Justice James Burke.

The legal professionals begged the choose to think about that Weinstein’s life was “destroyed” and he “misplaced every little thing” after the New Yorker printed Ronan Farrow’s bombshell story in late 2017 that accused the producer of sexually assaulting quite a few ladies.

“Mr. Weinstein was consistently maligned by the media, having lengthy since been convicted within the courtroom of public opinion,” learn the courtroom submitting. “His fall from grace has been historic, maybe unmatched within the age of social media.”

One other argument within the submitting is that Weinstein had a clear legal document earlier than he was convicted on this case. The attorneys additionally identified that Weinstein’s victims “continued consensual relationships” with him after the alleged assault, and so they additionally “contacted him for jobs, tickets, {and professional} recommendation.”

Weinstein’s authorized workforce claims that Weinstein’s trial didn’t pretty painting who he’s as an individual. They are saying that the jury’s verdict within the case shouldn’t trigger the choose to ignore Weinstein’s “exceptional” life story, his accomplishments, and his struggles.

Harvey Weinstein’s authorized workforce is hoping that their argument – which additionally identified his charity work and his need to spend time together with his household – will result in their shopper getting a minimal sentence of 5 years. The choose will hand down Weinstein’s sentence on Wednesday, March 11th.



