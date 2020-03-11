Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence Gives “Hope To Survivors Of Sexual Violence,” Say Manhattan D.A.

Harvey Weinstein’s protection group might imagine his sentence is “obscene,” however mere minutes after the much-accused prodicer was sentenced to virtually the utmost for his intercourse crimes conviction, the Manhattan District Legal professional that put the as soon as mighty film mogul away hailed the 23 years behind bars as giving “hope.”

“We thank the court docket for imposing a sentence that places sexual predators and abusive companions in all segments of society on discover,” declared Cyrus Vance Jr on Wednesday from NYC’s Felony Courts constructing.

Although Assistant D.A.s Joan Illuzzi and Meghan Hast took level within the weeks lengthy case, patrician Vance was within the 15th flooring courtroom this morning with them as Choose James Burke handed the 67-year outdated Weinstein 20 years in jail for his conviction on first-degree sexual assault and three years for third-degree rape. Accusers Jessica Mann, Miriam “Mimi” Haley, Annabella Sciorra, Tarale Wulff, Lauren Younger, and Daybreak Dunning sat within the first two rows only a few toes from Weinstein as his destiny was introduced.

Associated Story Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison As Rape Accusers Fill Two Rows In Courtroom

“We thank the survivors for his or her outstanding statements in the present day and indescribable braveness during the last two years,” Vance stated of Haley and Mann’s phrases earlier than prosecutors, protection legal professionals, the overflow of media, Choose Burke and Weinstein himself. “Harvey Weinstein deployed nothing lower than a military of spies to maintain them silent. However they refused to be silent, and so they have been heard. Their phrases took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all the world over.”

As we converse, the already incarcerated Harvey Weinstein is within the means of being taken into long run custody after being escorted out of the courtroom instantly following his sentencing. Concurrently, and as additional prices loom in L.A., an enchantment is being ready, I hear. This comes as Weinstein lead protection lawyer Donna Rotunno set the tome outdoors the decrease Manhattan court docket by calling the sentence “a cowardly quantity to offer” her consumer.