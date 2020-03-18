Harvey Weinstein Transferred From Rikers Island To New York State Prison

Harvey Weinstein, convicted of rape and sexual assault in a New York courtroom on Feb. 24 and sentenced to 23 years in jail, has been transferred from Rikers Island to a state jail in Fishkill, N.Y., Deadline has confirmed.

A spokesman for Weinstein stated the transfer was requested as a result of the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, N.Y., about 60 miles north of New York Metropolis, has a medical facility to deal with Weinstein’s ongoing coronary heart illnesses and different well being points. The previous mogul not too long ago underwent a stent process.

Weinstein’s keep on the notoriously harmful Rikers was transient: solely two days. Previous to that he was held at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Precisely how lengthy Weinstein will stay in Fishkill is unclear. He faces extradition to Los Angeles on a number of sexual assault fees.