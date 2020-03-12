Harvey Weinstein Back In Bellevue Hospital With “Chest Pains” After 23-Year Rape Sentence

As soon as once more, Harvey Weinstein has ended up in hospital after receiving dangerous information in courtroom.

Hours after being sentenced immediately to 23 yers in jail for a number of intercourse crimes by a New York State Supreme Courtroom decide, the disgraced producer is again in Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital. This time 67-year previous and wheelchair certain Weinstein was affected by chest pains and medical employees at Rikers Island determined it was greatest he go to the oldest public hospital in America, simply six days after he left that very facility.

“Mr. Weinstein is being taken to Bellevue Hospital Ward to deal with him for his ongoing coronary heart issues and chest pains,” a spokesperson for the Oscar profitable producer advised Deadline.

“In addition a complication associated to his again surgical procedure goes to be evaluated,” they added. “We’re extremely appreciative of the extent of care and a spotlight the NYC Dept. of Corrections is displaying relating to Mr. Weinstein’s medical situation and we’re hopeful he might be held in a single day for commentary given his current coronary heart process lower than per week in the past and his ongoing medical points.”

Associated Story Hollywood Reacts To Harvey Weinstein Sentencing: ‘This Offers Me Renewed Hope In The U.S. Justice System,’ Says Reese Witherspoon

Admitted to the hospital virtually instantly after being convicted on by a jury of two of 5 felony prices on February 24, Weinstein simply obtained out of Bellevue on March 5. Positioned in Rikers’ huge North Infirmary Command, the Pulp Fiction producer had undergone gentle surgical procedure only a few days beforehand for a blockage in his coronary heart.

Apparently that wasn’t the success it was assumed to be.

Weinstein could also be struggling pains of one other sort quickly as officers in L.A. have now began the extradition course of to deliver him out West to face rape and different intercourse crimes prices. Made public by L.A. County D.A. Jackie Lacey on January 6, the primary day of the NYC trial, these prices might see Weinstein imprisoned for 27 years if discovered responsible.

Maybe he’ll be spending a while at Cedars-Sinai then.