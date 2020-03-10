‘Harlem’s Kitchen’: Clare-Hope Ashitey, Adrianna Mitchell & Pepi Sonuga Join ABC Drama Pilot

Clare-Hope Ashitey (Seven Seconds), Adrianna Mitchell (The Good Struggle) and Pepi Sonuga (Into the Darkish) are set as collection regulars reverse Delroy Lindo in ABC’s household restaurant drama pilot Harlem’s Kitchen, from Zahir McGhee, Mandeville Tv and ABC Studios.

Written by McGhee and to be directed by Stephen Williams, Harlem’s Kitchen is about in a effective eating restaurant in Harlem and facilities on Ellis Rice (Lindo), Govt Chef and patriarch, who runs a profitable restaurant together with his spouse CC (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and three daughters. However an sudden dying thrusts the household into turmoil and places the restaurant’s future in jeopardy as long-buried secrets and techniques are revealed.

Ashitey’s Zadie is ideal. Good life. Good little child. Good husband. Ivy League educated, Zadie may work wherever she desires, however her perpetual sense of duty introduced her again to RICE because the front-of-house supervisor. The eldest daughter of Ellis and CC, Zadie by no means desires to disappoint her dad and mom. However the entire stress has lead Zadie right into a third-life disaster that would jeopardize every thing she has achieved — it additionally may work to set her free.

Mitchell will painting Eden, the center baby with one easy dream: to be the primary African American chef to earn a Michelin star. Eden’s work ethic as sous chef at RICE is unmatched, however her expertise is barely outpaced by her ambition. Engaged to the adoring, religious pressure and wunderkind grasp sommelier, Golda, Eden desires her father’s spot at RICE and is prepared to cross any line to get what she desires.

Sonuga is Nina, the youngest and most mercurial Rice daughter. She’s cussed, risky and sensible. Nina’s bond along with her father, Ellis, is magnetic, however Nina all the time has steered away from the household enterprise — regardless of her pure expertise within the kitchen. As an alternative, she discovered goal and household within the Harlem streets. Once we meet her, she’s recent off of a three- 12 months stint in jail. Now that she’s out, Nina finds herself at a crossroads that may make or break her.

Along with Lindo, they be part of beforehand introduced collection common Sheryl Lee Ralph and Miguel Gomez.

Ashitey will probably be seen within the third season of the Sky unique collection Riviera which can air later this 12 months. She beforehand performed the lead position of Detective Ok.J. Harper in Veena Sud’s Netflix crime drama Seven Seconds, reverse Regina King. Her different current credit embody visitor roles on Amazon’s The Feed and Netflix’s police interrogation drama Felony. She’s repped by Gersh, Genuine Expertise and United Brokers within the UK.

Mitchell is at present capturing a closely recurring position on the upcoming fourth season of FX’s Snowfall. A graduate of the American Conservatory Theater, Mitchell’s current credit embody CBS All Entry’ The Good Struggle, Apple TV’s Little America, NBC’s The Blacklist and NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. She’s repped by by Artists & Representatives and Wright Leisure.

Sonuga may be seen because the lead within the newest episode of Hulu’s anthology collection Into the Darkish. She was a collection common on Jonas Cuaron’s Showtime pilot Hombre. Different tv credit embody 9-1-1 and Ash Vs. the Evil Useless. Sonuga is repped by Stride Administration.