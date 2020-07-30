Harassment of a hacker to Pierce Brosnan, in ‘Threatened on the net’

Unscrupulous millionaire Mike Regan (Pierce Brosnan) begins to see his idyllic family and business life falter when a young hacker from his company feels neglected by Regan. After this, the boy begins to make life impossible for him and his daughter by controlling their electronic and communication devices.

Threatened online It is the last film that has led to the big screen John Moore, director of Max Payne (2008) or the fifth installment of the saga Crystal jungle, titled The jungle: A good day to die (2013). On this occasion, he parked the action genre to focus on a thriller where the Internet and computing are the main themes on which the plot lies.

The best-known interpreter of the cast members of this co-production between the United States, Ireland and France it was Pierce Brosnan. The Irish actor, well known for his role as Agent 007, shared work for the first time with Anna Friel y Stefanie Scott.

I.T.. EE.UU.-Irl.-Fran., 2016. Thriller. 95 min. Dir .: John Moore. Int .: Pierce Brosnan, Anna Friel, Stefanie Scott, Michael Nyqvist, James Frecheville, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Jason Barry, Adam Fergus, Austin Swift.

