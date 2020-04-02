Hanna Season 2: Are we getting a season 2? Release date, plot and more. Latest Updates!

Hanna is an American motion drama net sequence on Amazon Prime Video. The present was created and written by David Farr and stars Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, and Mireille Enos. The sequence is predicated on the 2011 movie of the identical title. The primary episode was made out there on Amazon Video as a time-limited preview on February 3, 2019. Followers now wish to know whether or not they’ll get a season 2 any time quickly.

Hanna Season 2 Plot

The sequence, primarily based on the 2011 movie, begins off on the similar tempo because the film however then takes a fully totally different path. The present revolves round Hanna and her ‘father,’ Erik. They stay in a forest in Poland. How did she come to stay with him?

Effectively, Erik was within the CIA and recruited pregnant ladies into their program- UTRAX, the place the kid’s DNA is enhanced with the intention to create super-soldiers. Eric fell in love with Joanna, Hanna’s mother, and rescued the child. They plan to flee collectively, however Joanna dies through the escape. And Marissa, one other CIA agent, is requested to eradicate all of the infants.

All about Hanna Season 1

Erik and Hanna finally study that UTRAX was rebooted by the company, dubbed Utrax Regenesis, and now trains over a dozen super-soldiers born in 2004. All of them have skills an identical to Hanna’s. In the course of the primary season, there’s a fallout between Hanna and Erik, and they each go their separate methods.

The primary season ends with Erik dying from his accidents (gunshot).

In the meantime, Marissa contacts Norris, who oversaw UTRAX from CIA headquarters in Colorado and reviews Hannah’s escape. The primary season ends with Hanna bringing Clara, one other genetically enhanced little one, into the forest the place she grew up.

All about Hanna Season 2

The query now’s, are we getting a season 2?

Reality is, there aren’t any official updates in regards to the renewal of the present. Nevertheless, excellent news for the followers, some credible sources have confirmed that the second season’s manufacturing will begin in Summer season 2020. The dangerous information? Sadly, it’d get additional delayed as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

We don’t have an official affirmation anyway, so let’s simply wait and see what occurs. Until then, keep tuned, and we can be again with extra newest updates!