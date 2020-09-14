‘Hangover 2: Now in Thailand’, another party with serious consequences

Alan (Zach Galifianakas), Stu (Ed Helms) and Phil (Bradley Cooper) they wake up again in another room in another hotel and, in order not to lose their habit, this time they don’t remember anything either. This time they only know that they are in Thailand, where they have traveled, together with Doug (Justin Bartha), to attend Stu’s wedding to Lauren (Jamie Chung). The main problem: Lauren’s younger brother, Teddy, has disappeared. And to find it they will try to rebuild their previous night, which apparently has had monkeys, monks, transsexuals … and Chow (Ken Jeong), Clear.

Fun is assured

Second installment of the successful Hangover in Las Vegas (2009), who completed his trilogy in 2013 with R3sacon. In this adventure, now taking place in Thailand, Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha, Zach Galifianakis y Ed Helms returned to be the protagonists of a film that repeated the box office success of its predecessor, but not the critical one, being nominated at the Razzie for the awards for Worst Sequel and Worst Supporting Actor –Ken Jeong-.

In addition to the main cast, led by Bradley Cooper, among the cast members, the presence of Todd Phillips and of Mike Tyson. Both the director and the ex-boxer acted, for the second and last time, in the trilogy of hangover.

The Hangover Part II (The Hangover 2). EE.UU., 2011. Comedia. 102 min. Dir.: Todd Phillips. Int.: Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Chung, Todd Phillips, Mike Tyson.

