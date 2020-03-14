Hallmark Channel Shuts Down Production Of ‘Home & Family’ & Original Movies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hallmark Channel’s standard daytime life-style program Dwelling & Household has joined plenty of different daytime exhibits in suspending manufacturing in face of an alarming unfold of the coronavirus. The Crown Media Household Networks’ channel additionally has placed on maintain manufacturing of its slate of signature unique films, shot in varied U.S. and worldwide places. The choice follows rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted President Donald Trump to declare a nationwide emergency and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garceti to name for any giant gatherings of individuals to be canceled.

Hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, Dwelling & Household is filmed within the Common Metropolis space of Los Angeles.It’ll go darkish beginning Monday, March 16, for at the very least two weeks. Hallmark will air repeats of Dwelling & Household whereas the present is on hiatus. This system’s final unique at this time, March 13, featured Kevin McGarry & Chris McNall, stars of Hallmark’s flagship drama When Calls the Coronary heart.

Different daytime talkers which have shut down over the coronavirus disaster embrace The Ellen DeGeneres Present, The Kelly Clarkson Present, The Mel Robbins Present, Tamron Corridor, and The Wendy Williams Present.

Right here is Crown Media Household Networks’ assertion in regards to the manufacturing suspension of Dwelling & Household and unique films:

Our high precedence is the well being and security of all forged, crew, and friends who’re a part of our productions.

As new data turns into obtainable concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we’ve determined to droop manufacturing on our daytime life-style collection, “Dwelling & Household,” which movies every day at Common Studios, CA. The earliest a brand new episode could possibly be taped is March 30, although no determination has been made about when manufacturing will resume. We plan to air encore episodes right now, and we are going to proceed to observe the state of affairs with the CDC and state officers to find out one of the best time to return and produce new episodes of “Dwelling & Household.”

Crown Media can also be briefly suspending manufacturing on its unique films, that are shot in varied places within the U.S. and world wide, and we are going to proceed to observe the worldwide state of affairs with help from well being officers. The manufacturing pauses are a proactive measure to safeguard all concerned.