Hallmark Channel Decides We Need A Little Christmas, Sets Movie Marathon Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Feeling as in the event you want slightly Christmas throughout this attempting time? Hallmark Channel is coming to the rescue with We Need A Little Christmas, a particular marathon that includes Countdown To Christmas motion pictures starting Friday, March 20 by way of Sunday, March 22.

The flicks, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Ryan Paevey, are “what viewers requested for” as they hunker down in response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, the channel stated.



A Christmas Detour starring Cameron Bure and Paul Greene (When Calls the Coronary heart) kicks off the weekend on Friday at midday. The marathon continues with motion pictures together with Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Combine-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Earlier than Christmas, and concludes with Christmas in Rome on Sunday at 6 PM ET/PT.

The Hallmark Channel premieres of Within the Key of Love, 2020 Spring Fling Preview Particular and 2020 Hallmark Motion pictures & Mysteries Preview Particular will air at their initially scheduled occasions on Saturday, March 21.