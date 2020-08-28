Halle Berry meets Bruce Willis in ‘Seducing a Stranger’

On the trail of the unsolved murder of one of her childhood friends, journalist Rowena Price (Halle berry), you decide to investigate on your own. It is then that he will meet the man who turns out to be the main suspect in the crime, the famous publicist Harryson Hills (Bruce Willis). With the help of his friend and IT professional, hacker Miles Haley (Giovanni ribisi), and taking advantage of the anonymity of the Internet, Rowena hopes to do justice.

Halle Berry and Bruce Willis, a dangerous relationship

Before taking charge of the second and third parts of the trilogy of Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), directing Fifty shades darker (2017) and Fifty shades freed (2018), James Foley brought to the big screen the story of Seducing a stranger.

Thanks to this thriller, Halle Berry and Bruce Willis they worked together for the second time, meeting again more than a decade after sharing a cast in The last Boy Scout (1991). In that film, directed by Tony scott, the German-born actor was the big lead, while the Ohio actress had a supporting role.

Perfect stranger. USA, 2007. Thriller. 109 min. Dir .: James Foley. Int .: Halle Berry, Bruce Willis, Giovanni Ribisi, Richard Portnow, Nicki Aycox, Florencia Lozano, Gary Dourdan, Heidi Klum, Tamara Feldman.

