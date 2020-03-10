Halle Berry Had The Best Reaction After Gabrielle Union Shared Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Her Enchanting Wedding Dress — Dwyane Wade’s Wife Also Gave Brides This Piece Of Helpful Advice

Former Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union and retired Miami Warmth basketball participant Dwyane Wade had a stunning wedding ceremony ceremony in entrance of many family and friends members.

For the lavish occasion, Gabrielle opted for a surprising white strapless robe and selected to have her lengthy hair cascading on her shoulders. That was on August 30, 2014.

This week, the actress took to social media the place she posted just a few never-before-een images of her wedding ceremony gown.

Dwyane additionally took the chance to share a chunk of useful recommendation with future brides: “Bride 👰🏾 #fbf Wedding photograph tip… in case you have entry to the venue the day earlier than or anytime earlier than the marriage day, use that point to do a gown rehearsal with full hair, make-up, gown and get your solo pics out of the way in which with zero stress and also you don’t go away your company ready ceaselessly, AND you possibly can see what works and doesn’t work with time to make changes. ❤👰🏾🤗”

Halle Berry who was in awe dropped this candy remark: “LAWD 🔥.”

One lady requested this query: “Chileeeeeeee….ingWell are you able to pay for me to get full hair and make-up two days in a row? My wedding ceremony in September. 😭”

One other girl made the identical level: “That’s an additional cost for hair, make-up, and pics… I’ll cross. I’ll simply wait till the marriage day.”

This fan had the right resolution: “A lot of wedding ceremony glam groups do trial runs earlier than the day of at no further value or minimal value. Would possibly as effectively seize it whether it is potential. We’ve all heard the marriage day horror tales…only a suggestion. 🤗”

A social media consumer wrote: “gotta do a trial in order that they know precisely what works and what you need. On the day of your wedding ceremony, you don’t have time to experiment. It’s usually customary with the bridal service package deal. Sometimes.”

Gabrielle additionally made the identical suggestion: “Many locations do trials included in the price of the day-of hair and make-up. I scheduled mine for a similar day I used to be having my engagement images completed. Switched my hair up a bit (took it down however left the curls and whatnot) however had lashes on and make-up completed for the images.”

The couple, who is commonly seen because the epitome of relationship objectives, met in 2007 and later married in August 2014 after engaged on some points.



