‘Gru 3. My favorite villain’, the closing of a trilogy

Balthazar Pratt, a former star boy obsessed with the character he played in the 1980s, proves to be the worst enemy Gru has ever faced. Along with his wife Lucy Wilde, with whom he works for the Anti-Villain League, he must prevent Bratt from stealing a valuable giant pink diamond, named as Dumont Diamond. The couple manages to avoid the robbery, but are unable to catch the malefactor, who ends up escaping. As a consequence of this incomplete job, the director of the Anti-Villain League dismisses the couple, who will have to start looking for new jobs or try to recover the one they already had.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Gru always succeeds

After the success obtained with Gru. My favorite villain (2010), which was increased with a second installment, again directed by Pierre Coffin y Chris RenaudThe trilogy was completed with the film that is broadcast today on television. The trilogy was completed two years after the movie The minions (2015), a spin-off of Gru’s story that also managed to attract millions of viewers to movie theaters. In this third installment, Pierre Coffin changed his partner in directing, making the film, this time, with the help of Kyle Balda and reinforcing Eric Guillon.

Gru 3. My favorite villain repeated box office success and was nominated for three Annie Awards, in the categories of Best Movie, Best Character Design and Best Animated Effects, awards that went to them, all in Coco (2017), one of the great works that Pixar and Walt Disney have produced in recent years.

Despicable Me 3. USA, 2017. Animation. 90 min. Dir .: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda and Eric Guillon.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.