Gridiron Dinner, Annual Gathering Of Top D.C. Media And Political Figures, Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Gridiron Membership & Basis has canceled its annual white-tie dinner Saturday due to considerations over the coronavirus.

The dinner, sponsored by D.C.’s oldest journalism group, is a gathering of media and political elite that options satirical skits about Washington politics, carried out by a combination of TV reporters and anchors and print bureau chiefs.

“I’m sorry to need to announce that the Gridiron Membership & Basis is canceling its 135th anniversary dinner this coming Saturday (in addition to all related occasions and rehearsals),” the group’s president, Craig Gilbert of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, wrote in a press release to members. “Given the considerations over the Coronavirus and recommendation from authorities officers about avoiding giant gatherings, we really feel it’s finest to not put you or your friends in danger. We’re taking this step based mostly on skilled recommendation in addition to the suggestions we’re listening to from members and others who had deliberate to attend.”

The occasion will not be as effectively referred to as the annual White Home Correspondents’ Affiliation dinner, primarily as a result of cameras aren’t allowed, nevertheless it does draw high authorities officers, Home and Senate lawmakers and governors in a format that also has shades of its 19th century origins. In relation to the evening’s satirical segments, the motto is “singe, not burn,” and attendees cap the night by locking arms and singing “Auld Lang Syne.”

President Donald Trump attended the occasion in 2018, despite the fact that he skipped the WHCA final 12 months, and despatched his daughter Ivanka in his place.

The annual WHCA dinner is scheduled for April 25. As of now it’s nonetheless scheduled, however organizers are watching to see how the scenario develops over the approaching weeks.

The Gridiron dinner was canceled twice earlier than — as soon as in 1918 due to World Warfare I and as soon as in 1942 due to World Warfare II, in keeping with a word despatched to members by the group’s historian, George Condon.