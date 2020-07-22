‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will bring the coronavirus to the plots of its season 17

The crisis caused by the coronavirus You will arrive at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Krista Vernoff, executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy, has confessed to Entertainment Weekly that the writers are working to include the pandemic in the plots of season 17 of the series. “It is not possible to be a long-running medical series and not tell the medical history of our lives”he assured.

Vernoff confessed that the writers have already begun to document themselves and for this they have met with real doctors, who have shared with them their months fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. “Every year, the doctors come and tell us their stories, and they are generally more fun. This year we have felt it more like a therapy”he explained. And is that the testimonies have been devastating: “We are the first people they talk to about the experiences they are having. They literally tremble and try not to cry, they talk about it as a war, a war they were not trained for”, recognize. The executive producer of the long-running ABC medical drama added that hearing these testimonies has been truly painful and therefore “I feel like our series has the opportunity and the responsibility to tell some of those stories.”

Rodin EckenrothGetty Images





Although the health crisis has delayed the recording, the writers are working to have the texts ready as soon as possible to turn on the cameras and sound the clapperboard of season 17. The challenge they face this year is “keep humor and romance alive as we tell these really painful stories”, assured the producer.

Season 17 and last?

Although the American networks normally premiere their great fictions in September, this year ABC will not be able to count onGrey’s Anatomy whose new chapters would not arrive until the end of the year. The medical drama faces its new and perhaps last installment, since it is rumored that at the end of the batch of chapters the hospital will be closed. And it is that, apparently, the survival of the series depends on the desire that Ellen Pompeo has to continue playing Meredith Gray, since her contract ends at the end of the seventeenth season. “We are in talks with the producers. We would like the series to remain part of our programming, as long as they are interested in doing more episodes.”assured Karey Burke, presidenta de ABC Entertainment.

Raymond LiuGetty Images

At the moment we will have to wait to see, we assume that in Spain through FOX Life, what the writers have prepared for the 24 or 25 episodes in which they have worked during the confinement. The love triangle formed by Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) y Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood); the future of the relationship Teddy (Kim Raver) y Owen (Kevin McKidd) after canceling their wedding; and the possible death of one of his characters, will occupy many pages of the librettos.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.