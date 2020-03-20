‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tops Thursday Ratings While Comedies Gain Across The Board In Stay-At-Home World

ABC’s drama duo Gray’s Anatomy and Station 19 surged week over week to complete as Thursday’s top-rated reveals in primetime, whereas the night time’s lineup of recent comedies all noticed good points — a number of by extra then two tenths within the demo. It presents one other spherical of information suggesting folks staying residence throughout coronavirus restrictions are including extra broadcast TV to their to-watch lists.

ABC swept to wins in each the demo and viewers, led by Gray’s, the night time’s top-rated present with a 1.5 score within the adults 18-49 demographic and seven.10 million viewers. Its lead-in Station 19 (1.3, 7.53M) was the night time’s most-watched program. Each grew three tenths within the demo and drew nearly 1,000,000 extra viewers apiece in contrast with final week. A Million Little Issues (0.7, 4.20M) gained a tenth.

As for these comedies, NBC’s Superstore (0.9. 3.75M) led the best way with a three-tenths demo rise and a 1 million-plus viewer acquire because it returned with its first authentic since February 27. Will & Grace (0.7, 2.76M) rose two tenths, whereas Brooklyn 9-9 (0.7, 2.47M) and Indebted (0.5, 1.93M) each gained a tenth. At 10 PM, NBC Information aired a coronavirus pandemic particular (0.9, 4.24M).

Fox’s Final Man Standing (0.8, 6.45M) additionally grew two tenths within the demo and nearly Three million viewers in contrast with final week’s authentic. That led into Outmatched (0.6, 2.59M), which additionally grew a tenth. The community’s 9 PM drama Deputy (0.6, 3.96M) was even however ticked up in viewers.

CBS aired all reruns, whereas the CW’s Katy Keene (0.1, 520,0000) and Legacies (0.2, 640Okay) have been even.