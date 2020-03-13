‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘Unicorn’, ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Gain In Finales

Gray’s Anatomy returned after final week’s sendoff for Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev, staying atop the Thursday primetime rankings heap with a 1.2 ranking within the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.29 million viewers. Final night time’s episode dipped only a tenth from final week, when the long-running medical drama noticed its greatest Dwell+Identical Day rankings end result since its midseason return in January.

Gray’s demo quantity led all exhibits on an evening that included CBS wrapping up the freshman seasons of The Unicorn (0.7, 5.79M) and Carol’s Second Act (0.7, 5.23M), which each rose a tenth. CBS additionally had the night time’s most watched program in Younger Sheldon (1.1, 8.76M), which grew two tenths week over week, together with Mother (0.8, 6.35M), additionally up a tenth, and Tommy (0.5, 4.89M), which was even.

ABC received the night time general within the demo with assist from Station 19 (1.0, 6.62M), and A Million Little Issues (0.6, 3.87M), each regular. CBS took whole viewers.

NBC’s night time included recent episodes of comedies Brooklyn 9-9 (0.6, 2.28M), Will & Grace (0.5, 2.31M), each even, and Indebted (0.4, 1.55M), which grew a tenth. On Fox, new episodes of Final Man Standing (0.6, 3.62M) and Outmatched (0.5, 2.09M) had been regular, whereas Deputy (0.6, 3.50M) grew a tenth.

The CW’s Katy Keene (0.1, 600,000) was regular, with Legacies (0.2, 510,000) again to originals after three weeks off.