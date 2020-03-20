‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Station 19’, ‘The Good Doctor’ Among Medical Shows Donating Supplies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

TV medical dramas proceed to do their half to assist hospitals and medical staff who’re in dire want of provides through the coronavirus disaster.

ABC’s Gray’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Physician are among the many reveals donating masks, robes and gloves to medical staff and hospitals in want.

“At Station 19, we had been fortunate sufficient to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our native hearth station,” Krista Vernoff, govt producer of Gray’s Anatomy and Station 19, informed Good Morning America in a press release. “They had been tremendously grateful. At Gray’s Anatomy, we’ve got a back-stock of robes and gloves which we’re donating as effectively. We’re all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare staff throughout this extremely troublesome time, and along with these donations, we’re doing our half to assist them by staying dwelling.”

The Good Physician, which movies in Vancouver, is working with its native provincial authorities to find out which medical provides are wanted that the present is ready to present.

As beforehand reported, Fox medical drama The Resident donated private protecting gear to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital within the metropolis the place the collection is filmed.

The shortage of sufficient medical provides has develop into a disaster unto itself through the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless of efforts to extend testing capability within the U.S., some assessments haven’t been to be carried out due to wanted provides, resembling swabs and protecting gear, for medical staff performing the assessments.