‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shuts Down Production Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

With a number of Hollywood units already impacted by the rising coronavirus pandemic and in mild of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s orders on limiting public gatherings to 50 folks or much less, ABC’s flagship drama collection Gray’s Anatomy has suspended manufacturing for at the very least two weeks. The unplanned hiatus follows the solid and crew wrapping manufacturing on Episode 21 of Gray’s Anatomy 25-episode 16th season at the moment.

The present’s government producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff and fellow government producers Debbie Allen and James Williams introduced the shutdown in a observe to the solid in crew.

“This determination was made to make sure the well being and security of the entire solid and crew and the protection of our family members exterior of labor, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not collect in teams of greater than 50,” they wrote.

Right here is the total letter:

To Our Unbelievable Forged and Crew:

Out of an abundance of warning, manufacturing is postponed on Gray’s Anatomy efficient instantly. We’re going house now for at the very least two weeks and ready to see how the coronavirus scenario evolves.

Keep protected, keep wholesome, keep hydrated, keep house as a lot as attainable, and wash your palms incessantly. Please handle yourselves and one another. As updates are available, we’ll hold you knowledgeable.

Thanks for all that you just do!

Krista, Debbie, & James