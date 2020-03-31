Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Confirmed ?

In Might 2019, Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for season 16 and season 17 multi functional swoop. Season 16 continues to be in progress, however season 17 is but to return in 2020. Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential know concerning the upcoming season :

Launch Date :

Since each season of the present since the second has aired in September, we are able to affirm that the 17th one may even be airing this September.

To date, all of the lead characters are set to return — Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), Dr. Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington), Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone).

Intriguingly, a returning forged member has been lately teased by showrunner Krista Vernoff.

“It’s an ongoing effort and if I could make it occur, it’ll be thrilling,” she shared. “And if I can’t make it occur, we’ve different thrilling issues taking place.”

Vernoff opted to not reveal which forged member she was trying to convey again, however followers assume it’ll be both Sandra Oh (Dr Cristina Yang), Sarah Drew (Dr April Kepner) or Kate Walsh (Dr Addison Montgomery).

Based mostly on the truth that season 16 began with a bang (Meredith was fired from the hospital! Amelia is pregnant!), it’s secure to imagine that the subsequent season will probably be simply as eventful. As Vernoff places it, the present season “is difficult” and riddled with heartbreak, profession adjustments, and main shifts in hospital management. “It’s exhausting for me to say who anybody ought to root for or in opposition to. I feel it’s a human, messy, advanced season,”she informed TV Information.

On a latest episode of Late Night time with James Corden, Ellen Pompeo teased that she’s throwing round concepts with Vernoff and Rhimes concerning the collection finale. “Effectively, I can’t actually say what I feel, as a result of if we actually do what I need to do, that may give it away,” she mentioned. Her final dream: bringing again the complete unique forged (yep, even McDreamy). She doubts that it could occur as a result of “a few of them had been killed on the present,” however right here’s hoping.