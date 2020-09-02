‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith and her team begin filming season 17

The ABC series has everything ready to start filming its seventeenth season. As you advance Variety, the filming of the first two chapters of the new batch would begin next week in Los Angeles. Despite his return to work, the series is unlikely to be part of the network’s fall premieres, which has featured its schedule excluding the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital staff. In return, on his return list is another medical drama: The Good Doctor.

Grey’s Anatomy It stopped production in March due to the coronavirus, forcing season 16 to end early with four chapters left to shoot. The final ‘improvised’ aired in early April and Ellen Pompeo herself anticipated a month ago that the return to work would begin “in a few weeks” as they were ready to record.

As for the plots that the new chapters will address, Krista Vernoff, executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy, confessed to Entertainment Weekly that the writers were going to include the pandemic in the plots of season 17 of the series. “It is not possible to be a long-running medical series and not tell the medical story of our lives”, he assured.

To portray into fiction the harsh reality of what professionals have experienced in times of Covid, Vernoff confessed that the scriptwriters met with real doctors, who shared their months fighting the pandemic with them. “Every year the doctors come and tell us their stories, and they are usually more fun. This year we have felt it more like therapy.”he explained. And the testimonies have been devastating: “We are the first people they talk to about the experiences they are having. They literally shake and try not to cry, they talk about it as a war, a war they weren’t trained for.”, recognize. The executive producer of the long-running ABC medical drama added that listening to these testimonies has been really painful and therefore “I feel that our series has the opportunity and the responsibility to tell some of those stories”. Apparently, the character of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), will have a lot to say in this regard and will be involved in a plot that he himself has described as “dark”.

