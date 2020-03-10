TELEVISION

Grand Princess passengers sue cruise company for $1 million

March 10, 2020
A pair on board the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship now docked on the Port of Oakland is suing the ship’s operator, claiming the company lacked correct well being screening to guard them from the virus.

The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges the Grand Princess company knew considered one of its passengers who disembarked on Feb. 21 had signs of COVID-19. The passenger, a person from Placer County, bought off the cruise ship in San Francisco when it returned from Mexico and later died, changing into California’s first demise linked to the virus.

The ship and its crew and about 62 passengers remained on board for Hawaii, the go well with mentioned.

Eva and Ronald Weissberger of Broward County in Florida, who boarded the ship on Feb. 21, filed the go well with within the U.S. District Courtroom of Los Angeles alleging they had been uncovered “to precise threat of instant bodily damage.”

The company, Princess Cruise Strains LTD, “solely requested passengers to fill out a chunk of paper confirming they weren’t sick. Not one passenger was questioned, not to mention examined in any capability,” in accordance with the go well with.

After days idling off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess, carrying about 3,500 folks, docked on the Port of Oakland on Monday. At the very least 21 folks aboard, 19 of them crew members, examined constructive for the virus.

The Weissbergers say within the go well with that whereas the cruise ship company notified former passengers on Feb. 25 in regards to the threat of publicity, present passengers weren’t advised. In the event that they knew in regards to the threat, the couple would have stayed in Hawaii, the place the ship docked on Feb. 26, in accordance with the lawsuit.

“Defendant Princess selected to position earnings over the security of its passengers, crew and normal public in persevering with to function enterprise as typical, regardless of their information of the particular threat of damage to plaintiffs, who’re aged with underlying medical situations,” in accordance with the lawsuit.

The couple’s lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.

