‘Grace and Frankie’ Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

EXCLUSIVE: Filming of the seventh and closing season of Netflix’s comedy sequence Grace and Frankie has been placed on pause. The choice, which got here after the present wrapped manufacturing for the day Thursday, was confirmed by sequence producer Skydance Tv.

“To make sure the well being and security of our solid and crew, Skydance has quickly suspended filming for Grace and Frankie, the sequence,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement to Deadline. I hear there isn’t any return date set, with the producers monitoring the state of affairs each day.

The shutdown comes the identical day Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s ordered limiting public gatherings to 50 individuals or much less. Moreover, Grace and Frankie‘s lead solid of Jame Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, falls inside the high-risk class most adversely affected by the virus.

Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris who serve govt producers and showrunners.

