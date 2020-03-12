‘Gossip Girl’: Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat & Zion Moreno Join Reboot On HBO Max

HBO Max is rounding out the ensemble solid for Gossip Lady, its upcoming collection reimagining of the popular culture phenomenon that made family names of stars akin to Blake Full of life, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick. Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens) is ready as a lead, together with Thomas Doherty (Excessive Constancy), Adam Chanler-Berat (Subsequent to Regular) and Zion Moreno (Claws) be part of beforehand introduced lead Emily Alyn Lind.

The 10-episode collection hails from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Faux Empire, Alloy Leisure, Warner Bros TV and CBS Tv Studios.

Like the unique collection, the brand new iteration of Gossip Lady, written by Safran, is predicated on the e-book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the unique web site went darkish, a brand new technology of New York personal college teenagers are launched to the social surveillance of Gossip Lady. The status collection will tackle simply how a lot social media — and the panorama of New York itself — has modified within the intervening years.

Safran government produces with Faux Empire's Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Leisure. Faux Empire's Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer. Faux Empire and Alloy Leisure produce in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv and CBS Tv Studios.



Gossip Lady ran for six seasons from 2007-2012 on the CW throughout 121 episodes. Its affect prolonged past tv and had a significant affect on vogue.

Gevinson’s credit embody guest-starring roles on Scream Queens and CBS All Entry’ The Twilight Zone reboot, in addition to the characteristic Sufficient Stated. She’s repped by UTA and Untitled.

Doherty was most just lately seen in recurring roles on Hulu’s Excessive Constancy and HBO’s Catherine The Nice. He’s repped by Nameless Content material, Olivia Bell Administration, and Peikoff Mahan

Chanler-Berat originated the roles of Henry in Subsequent to Regular, Peter in Peter and the Starcatcher, and Nino in Amélie. He’s repped by Gersh and Saperstein Administration.

Moreno’s credit embody TNT’s Claws. She’s repped by Gersh and Imaginative and prescient Leisure.