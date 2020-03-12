‘Good Vibes Only’ Dramedy With The Beach Boys Music From John Stamos, Steve & Jim Armogida And Kapital In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is creating Good Vibes Solely, a dramedy from John Stamos, College Of Rock builders/exec producers Steve & Jim Armogida and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Leisure.

Created by Stamos and Steve & Jim Armogida and written by the Armogidas, Good Vibes Solely is a coming of age story set to the timeless music of The Beach Boys. It’s a present a couple of blended group of misfit foster children who type a secret band to flee the challenges of college and the drudgery of their dead-end city, and find yourself changing into Insta-famous. Alongside the best way, they develop into greater than a band, they develop into what they all the time actually wished — a real household.

Stamos, Steve & Jim Armogida government produce with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor and Stamos’ producing associate Bret Slater.

Stamos has a protracted historical past with The Beach Boys. Members appeared on Stamos’ first sitcom, You Once more?, and, famously, in a 1988 episode of Full Home. He frequently performs with the band, government produced the 2000 TV miniseries The Beach Boys: An American Household and in addition developed a function musical centered across the music of the Beach Boys.

‘Good Vibes Solely is a pet undertaking of mine that I’ve been engaged on for a very long time,” Stamos mentioned “It’s been my mission to introduce a youthful technology to the Beach Boys songs. Their music and message is required now greater than ever and this collection is an ideal automobile.”

Good Vibes Solely reunites Stamos with HBO Max’s head of comedy Suzanna Makkos who was head of comedy at Fox when he headlined and government produced the community’s comedy collection Grandfathered.

“I’ve additionally been looking for one thing to do with Suzanna Makkos since we did Grandfathered collectively, and Good Vibes Solely is an ideal match,” Stamos added. “Then I took this to Aaron Kaplan as a result of he’s actually the perfect at establishing reveals and getting them on the air and I believe HBO Max is the proper platform for our present.”

Two-time Emmy nominee Stamos toplines the brand new Disney+ dramedy collection Massive Shot, from David E. Kelley. He not too long ago performed Chef Louis in ABC’s standard Great World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Reside!, and co-stars on the hit Netflix drama You, which not too long ago was renewed for a second season.

Full Home alum Stamos not too long ago government produced sequel collection Fuller Home for Netflix, on which he additionally reprised his Full Home character in a recurring position. He is repped by Brillstein Leisure Companions, ICM Companions and legal professional Invoice Sobel.

Brothers Steve & Jim Armogida developed the TV collection adaptation of College of Rock and government produced the collection for its three-season run on Nickelodeon. They not too long ago wrote the pilot for Peacock’s Punky Brewster sequel, which was picked as much as collection with them government producing.