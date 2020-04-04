Good Omens Season 2: Release Date, Cast and more! Everything we need to know about the upcoming series!

Good Omens is a miniseries based mostly on the 1990 novel of the similar identify by Terry Pratchett & Neil Gaiman. Co-Produced by Amazon & BBC Studios. Directed by Douglas Mackinnon. The sequence launched on Amazon Prime on Could 31st,2019. It instructed the story of a sacred emissary & a fallen angel as they try to keep a strategic distance from Armageddon on Earth.

Starring David Tennant as the satan Crowley, & Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale. It’s a story about two very long time mates, who lives on Earth as representatives of Hell & Heaven. They search to stop the coming of the Antichrist and with it Armageddon, the remaining battle between Hell & Heaven.

After an enormous success of season 1, followers had been positive to have a season 2. Nonetheless, the creators haven’t canceled the present, so season 2 would possibly launch time inside 2021.

Good Omens Season 2 Release Date

No official affirmation is being made by the creators about season 2 but, however in accordance to them, it’s not solely out of the query. Although they needed to make solely restricted episodes of this present. We, as followers, simply have to see what occurs in the future relating to this sequence.

Good Omens Season 2 Cast

The solid primarily consists of Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, David Tennant as Crowley, Daniel Mays as Arthur Younger, Sian Brooke as Deidre Younger, Ned Dennehy as Hastur, Ariyon Bakare as Ligur, Nick Offerman as Thaddeus Dowling, Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub, Nina Sosanya as Sister Mary, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael.

It additionally consists of Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Younger, Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, Frances McDormand as the voice of God, Adria Arjona as Anathema Machine, Miranda Richardson as Madam Tracy, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, Mireille Enos as Warfare, Invoice Paterson as R.P.Tyler.