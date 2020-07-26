Good Girls trailer, which returns to Netflix with the third season

Actually Good Girls not an original series of Netflix. In the United States it is broadcast on another channel. But in these parts, since it is the platform that distributes it, it is already one of the classics for those looking for fun and feminine entertainment with the tandem formed by Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman. What started as a robbery out of necessity has turned into a business of corruption and these housewives no longer know how to stop. Attention to the trailer of the third season of Good Girls Netflix premieres this Sunday, July 26.







