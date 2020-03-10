TELEVISION

Go Inside Rehearsals for The Visitor Off-Broadway

March 10, 2020
Rehearsals are underway for The Public Theater’s world premiere of The Buyer. Performances for the Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical begin March 24 ahead of an April 15 opening.

The stable incorporates Tony winners David Hyde Pierce and Ari’el Stachel, Jacqueline Antaramian, Alysha Deslorieux, Robert Ariza, Anthony Chan, Delius Doherty, C.Okay. Edwards, Will Erat, Marla Louissaint, Ahmad Maksoud, Dimitri Joseph Moïse, Bex Odorisio, Paul Pontrelli, Lance Roberts, drummer Takafumi Nikaido. Sean Ewing and Stephanie Torns are swings.

The Buyer choices music and lyrics by the Subsequent to Common Pulitzer Prize–worthwhile duo, Kitt and Yorkey, with a e-book by Kwame Kwei Armah and Yorkey. The musical depends on the indie film by Thomas McCarthy. The story follows a widowed college professor with no sense of objective. When he discovers two youthful undocumented immigrants residing in his New York home, he finds himself in the midst of their battle to stay in an America.

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

David Hyde Pierce and Daniel Sullivan

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

Kwame Kwei-Armah and Daniel Sullivan

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

Dimitri Joseph Moïse

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

Ari’el Stachel and Solid

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

Lorin Latarro

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

David Hyde Pierce and Ari’el Stachel

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

Jacqueline Antaramian

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

David Hyde Pierce and Ari’el Stachel

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

Kwame Kwei-Armah

The Visitor_Public Theater_Off-Broadway_2020_Rehearsal Photos_X_HR

Alysha Deslorieux

Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, the manufacturing choices choreography by Lorin Latarro. Rounding out the inventive crew are scenic designer David Zinn, costume designers Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Brian Ronan, video designer Tal Yarden, orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, music director Meg Zervoulis, manufacturing stage supervisor James Latus, and assistant stage supervisor Stephen Milosevich.

