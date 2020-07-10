‘Glee’, a series marked by tragedy: from Cory Monteith to Naya Rivera

On Thursday the public woke up to terrible news: Naya Rivera, the actress known for playing Santana on Glee, had disappeared. She had rented a boat on Lake Piru to spend the day with her four-year-old son and they found the son sleeping on the boat and without a trace from her mother. The fans of the series and Rivera could not believe it: tragedy struck again Glee, the cursed musical that already accumulated two deaths and one case of ill-treatment.

Heather Morris, who played her girlfriend Brittany on the series, has used social media to keep hope: “We need all the prayers we can to get Naya home with us. We need your love and your light “. The authorities, however, are not staying so positive: they consider the possibility that Rivera drowned and look for the body of the 33-year-old actress.



















Cory Monteith’s overdose death

It is the third time that the Glee cast has faced a life and death situation. In 2013, when the series was still airing, they had to deal with the loss of a cast member: Cory Monteith, who played Finn, died of an overdose at a Vancouver hotel at age 31. It was a traumatic television case for the biggest teen phenomenon of the past decade, inheriting the popularity of previous series like The OC and Feeling of Living.

The actor, who was engaged to Lea Michele, his girlfriend in fiction and in real life, had previously suffered from drug problems: he had started using it at the age of 13 and had already entered a drug center at 19 rehabilitation. In Glee they paid a heartfelt tribute.





















The Child Pornography Case and the Death of Mark Salling

Corey Monteith and Mark Salling in a scene from ‘Glee’. (FOX)



In January 2018, death hit the Glee series again, by then settled, with the suicide of Mark Salling at age 35. The actor, who had played Puck, had chosen to kill himself after it was discovered that he had child pornography and was sentenced to serve a sentence of between four and seven years.

The actor had been arrested in December 2015 for possession of child pornography., after information obtained by the police from one of their previous relationships. They accused and condemned him for receiving and possessing said material. Before entering prison, he killed himself.





The mistreatment of the marriage that came out of ‘Glee’

While accusations of mistreatment were a constant for Glee actors, with Salling being sued by an ex-girlfriend for having sexually assaulted her and Rivera also being sued by a former partner for physically assaulting him, in 2019 a case came to light that left to the fans of Glee paralyzed.









The actress Melissa Benoist, who was part of the second generation of Glee, had had one of the most iconic romances behind the scenes with Blake Jenner, also an actor in the series. They were the ideal couple and, in fact, ended in marriage in 2013. However, working at Supergirl, divorcing Jenner in 2017 and starting a relationship with Chris Wood, who was also working on the superhero series, made public that he had been a victim of mistreatment during his marriage to Jenner.





“I learned what it feels like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, hit so hard that I felt that I ran out of air, dragged by my hair on the floor, hit on the head, pinched until my skin broke, crashed against the wall, drowned. “, revealed in an Instagram video. He did not mention Jenner but there was no doubt that he was referring to him.









The drop that filled the glass, the moment when he assumed that he should leave him, was when he received one of the worst attacks: Jenner threw an iPhone in his face, broke the iris of the eye and also the nose. In the hospital, she said that she had fallen, but she soon began to open up to her friends: she was a victim of gender violence. Now watch their joint performance of Glee recreating the The one that I want of Grease produces chills:













Smoke battle on the shoot

In the days of Black Lives Matters, Lea Michelle wanted to join the cause. Shortly thereafter actress Samantha Ware, who worked with her on Glee from the sixth season, aired the dirty laundry of the seriesMaybe he had to preach less false support online towards black people and he could better treat those who crossed his life because, in his case, it had made life hell for him.









“I knew it from the first day when I tried to introduce myself. When she decided she didn’t like it, it was very evident ”, she explained to the Variety portal. What did this entail? “It was after my first performance that it all started: the silences, the glances above the man, the comments in a low voice, his strange passive-aggressiveness” It put on the surface a story that the media knew well: the toxic environment that was on the film set of Glee.









It was a paradox because Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s Glee series preached about friendship, diversity and the ability of young people to get ahead. Wasn’t her hymn, after all, the Don’t stop believin’ from Journey? But perhaps the smoke and the behind-the-scenes discussions (for example, the rivalry between Lea Michele and Naya Rivera stood out) were not so paradoxical.

The characters of Glee, between supposed moments of friendship, they made up a nest of vipers that betrayed and insulted themselves vilely episode yes and episode no. It was a series with a message in theory and another in practice. So it couldn’t be surprising that actors Glee toured the world on stage with good vibes and then had clashes of egos on set.

















This situation of having problems on the set before emerging stars is not surprising in the Hollywood industry. You just have to see the stages of hell there were in Feeling of Living, which include Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth physically fighting on the set (or the amount of trouble behind the scenes), which ended with Doherty being fired from the series after Tori Spelling asked her father, Aaron Spelling, producer of the series.

Or it is also rumored that in The O.C. there was a clear enmity between the majority of the actors of the distribution, marked by the instantaneous fame that they acquired and their presence in the magazines. But it is one thing to have these alleged rivalries and clashes with coworkers and quite another to have Glee, marked by scandals and life and death tragedies. It is the so-called curse of Glee than hopefully this time will have a happy ending, waiting to know what exactly happened to Naya Rivera.