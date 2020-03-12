GLAAD Media Awards In New York Canceled After Coronavirus Concerns

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards in New York is the newest Hollywood occasion that has been canceled resulting from coronavirus issues. The occasion was set for March 19.

As introduced on GLAAD’s web site and social media channels, the occasion “will now not happen subsequent week following new steering from the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo round COVID-19.

GLAAD’s Wealthy Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer and an Government Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards launched an announcement saying, “The staff at GLAAD has been in communication with the Metropolis of New York and is following the newest suggestions from Governor Cuomo.”

Through the gala, they have been planning on unveiling their get-out-the-vote marketing campaign as a result of “every part is at stake for LGBTQ Individuals this election yr, and are hopeful that this system and GLAAD’s ongoing work to struggle in opposition to anti-LGBTQ discrimination will proceed to be supported and funded.” That stated, GLAAD’s advocacy work will expertise a lack of funding and the group is encourating members of the LGTBQ neighborhood and allies to turning into a GLAAD member.

Lilly Singh was set to host the occasion which included honorees Judith Gentle and Ryan Murphy. GLAAD stated they’ll acknowledge their trailblazing efforts at one other time.

The assertion continued: “We can be in contact with nominees shortly with plans for a way award classes scheduled for the New York present can be introduced, acknowledging {that a} GLAAD Media Award nomination or win can increase the bar for LGBTQ illustration and function a catalyst for media executives to greenlight extra LGBTQ tasks.”

As of now, the Los Angeles version of the GLAAD Media Awards on April 16 has but to be canceled. GLAAD is in contact with public well being officers and can present an replace within the upcoming weeks.

The information comes after the World Well being Group declared the coronavirus a pandemic. There was a rising listing of postponed and canceled occasions because the outbreak together with SXSW, Coachella, Bentonville Movie Pageant and NewFronts. Productions of Survivor, Mission: Unattainable 7 and Falcon and the Winter Soldier have additionally been delayed whereas late-night exhibits have opted to tape with out audiences.