Giada De Laurentiis with Daughter visits Miami’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Giada De Laurentiis was not too long ago seen on the Food Community and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine and Food Festival. In a photograph which Giada add on her Instagram, she might be seen having fun with with her daughter on the seashore.

The Mom-daughter duo might clearly be seen having fun with the gorgeous Miami climate and having a whole lot of enjoyable on the seashore.

Again in 2013, De Laurentiis in an interview with Fox Information advised them that “I refuse to surrender my love for the pasta to remain match”

Giada De Laurentiis mentioned, “Consuming out and travelling is at all times tough for me, however I believe the key, for me anyway, is portion sizes. You may’t eat a whole lot of all the things. The concept is to eat an appetizer portion. At eating places, I’ll oftentimes order two appetizer dishes, but when I can’t discover something I like within the appetizer menu, I’ll order a important course, ask them to pack half of it, and then take that half to go.”

And it seems she has stayed true to her phrases as she might be seen having fun with a bowl of Pasta with her Daughter and a few her mates on the Miami’s South Beach Wine And Food Festival.