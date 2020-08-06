‘GH’ fans to Netflix to include the show in their catalog

The most famous reality show on television will rest for the first time in 20 years on Telecinco. Although Mediaset justifies the decision not to collect realities because “it is convenient that there is only one so that they do not cannibalize each other“The facts speak that Telecinco has not been interested in producing a ‘Big Brother’ in 2020 after all the controversy caused by how the producer and chain managed the case of the alleged violation of Carlota Prado during GH Revolution in 2017, since this strip in autumn has always been reserved for the presenter program by Mercedes Milá and by Jorge Javier Vázquez in recent editions.

For this reason, the followers of the program, which are many, have started a campaign on Twitter to ask Netflix (as if it did not already rescue enough series) to take over a new edition of GH or to add all editions to its catalog. to be able to see the galas and the best moments again.

The movement has sounded so strong that Netflix itself has responded: “We don’t know if we are ready to listen to “pa chulo, chulo, mi pirulo” or Fresita’s vacant moment, but you can ask for the title here“

Carlota’s case

These three years have been long for the chain, as they have been full of videos, statements, statements and criticism of Telecinco for what happened and for his actions on the night of the events. But, without a doubt, for whom they have been made longer it has been for Carlota Prado, who was not only the one who suffered this alleged violation, but has had to endure many claims about it.

In recent weeks, she has also had to endure the insults and threats from followers of the program who blame her for no edition in 2020.

As reported Jaleos, an Instagram user reproached the Malaga woman for not accepting “half a million euros” that the producer Zeppelin TV offered to withdraw the sentence. Given this comment, Prado could not avoid answering to correct it. “Half a million euros? It was 25,000 euros and a job development opportunity, but my integrity is not for sale“, wrote.

