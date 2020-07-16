Gerard Butler protects President Eckhart in ‘Goal: The White House’

A small group of heavily armed and meticulously trained extremists launch a bold assault in broad daylight against the White House, invading the building and taking President Benjamin Asher hostage (Aaron Eckhart) and his cabinet inside the presidential underground bunker, totally impenetrable. While a bitter battle is raging on the White House grounds, former Presidential Security Officer Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) enters the fray and manages to make his way to the embattled building, in order to do the job he has been preparing for all his life: protect the President, at all costs.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Trilogy of a President in Trouble Begins

The trilogy of objective It started with this film directed by Antoine Fuqua, who gave the baton to Najafi Round in Target: London (2016). The third and last installment, Objetivo: Washington D.C. (2019) came to the cinema under the baton of Ric Roman Waugh. Those who remained unmoved from start to finish of the saga were the writers Creighton Rothenberger y Katrin Benedikt, responsible for writing each of the stories of these action thrillers.

Gerard Butler was the great protagonist of the trilogy, getting into the skin of Mike Banning for the first time in Objetive the white house. In this opening film, the other two stars in the cast, Aaron Eckhart and Morgan Freeman, they coincided again in the same project several years after filming together Chasing Betty (2000) and The dark knight (2008).

Olympus Has Fallen. EE.UU., 2013. 111 min. Action. Dir .: Antoine Fuqua. Int .: Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Robert Forster, Dylan McDermott, Cole Hauser.

Phil Caruso

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.