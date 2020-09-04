George Clooney’s life is in danger in ‘Money Monster’

Lee Gates (George Clooney) is a bombastic television personality whose popular economics show has made him the Wall Street money genius. But, after recommending a tech stock mysteriously plummeting, an irate investor (Jack O’Connell) takes Gates, his crew and star producer Patty Fenn (Julia Roberts). With the action unfolding in real time, Gates and Fenn must find a way to stay alive, while discovering the truth behind a dense tangle of big lies.

The chemistry of George Clooney and Julia Roberts

Five years after The Beaver (2011), Jodie foster he returned to direct a feature film, Money monster, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. To date, it is the last story that the also actress has brought to the big screen, double Oscar and Golden Globe winner for their roles in Accused (1988) and The silence of the lambs (1991).

Thanks to Money monster, George Clooney and Julia Roberts added their fourth film together, after sharing a project in Ocean’s Eleven (Play) (2001), Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002) and Ocean’s Twelve (2004). Among the cast members, the presence of Jack O’Connell, who got into the shoes of Louis Zamperini in Invincible (Unbroken) (2014), and Giancarlo Esposito, known worldwide for playing Gus Fring in the series of Breaking bad and Better call saul.

Money monster. USA, 2016. Thriller. 100 min. Dir .: Jodie Foster. Int .: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O’Connell, Caitriona Balfe, Dominic West, Giancarlo Esposito, Dennis Boutsikaris, Darri Ingolfsson.

