George Clooney, father of Shailene Woodley in ‘The Descendants’

Matt King (George Clooney), married and father of two girls, he is forced to reconsider his past and to channel his future when his wife suffers a terrible boat accident in Waikiki. Matt awkwardly tries to rebuild the relationship with his daughters – the precocious 10-year-old Scottie (Amara Miller), and the rebellious Alexandra, 17 (Shailene Woodley) – at the same time that he faces the difficult decision to sell the family’s land. An inheritance of the marriage between Hawaiian royalty and missionaries, the King’s own some of the islands most priceless, pristine, tropical beach areas.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Shailene Woodley demonstrates her talent

The descendants is the film adaptation of the first novel, of the same title, written by the Hawaiian writer Kaui Hart Hemmings. Alexander Payne He was in charge of bringing this story to the big screen, working as producer, director and screenwriter, the latter with the help of Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. The feature film was a success and won awards and nominations in different competitions, highlighting the Golden Globes for Best Dramatic Film and Actor –George Clooney– and the Oscar in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

In addition to the Golden Globe won, the work of George Clooney, as the main protagonist of the film, was valued with nominations for the Oscars and BAFTAs. In the cast of The Descendants also highlights the work of Shailene Woodley, which paid off with a very good mark his first important performance in the cinema, before consecrating himself as the great protagonist of The Divergent series.

The Descendants. EE.UU., 2011. Drama. 110 min. Dir.: Alexander Payne. Int.: George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Amara Miller, Nick Krause, Patricia Hastie, Matthew Lillard, Judy Greer, Beau Bridges.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.