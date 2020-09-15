Geena Davis tries to remember in ‘Lethal Memory’

Eight years ago, a teacher named Samantha Caine (Geena Davis) was found amnesic and two months pregnant. Despite not knowing what happened, she managed to rebuild her life. A new violent event will rekindle her curiosity to know who she was in the past. To try to achieve her goal she hires Mitch Henessey (Samuel L. Jackson), a private detective will help you find out your past. The result of the investigation will bring you a huge surprise.

Yvonne Zima's (almost) debut

After achieving fame and notoriety in action movies directing Bruce Willis in The Jungle 2: Red Alert (1990) already Sylvester Stallone in Maximum risk (1993), Renny Harlin became established in the genre with The island of severed heads (1995) and Lethal memory (nineteen ninety six). In both feature films, the also director of Deep Blue Sea (1999) had Geena Davis as a great protagonist.

In addition to the Oscar winner, in the category of Best Supporting Actress, for her role in The accidental tourist (1988), the other person who led the cast of Lethal memory was Samuel L. Jackson, BAFTA winner for his legendary performance in Pulp Fiction (1994). In the film that is broadcast today on television, the presence of a very young woman also stands out. Yvonne Zima, that after having participated in Heat (1995), she played her first important character in the cinema in this film as a child.

The Long Kiss GoodNight. EE.UU., 1996. Acción. 120 min. Dir: Renny Harlin. Int .: Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson, Yvonne Zima, Craig Bierko, Tom Amandes, Brian Cox, Patrick Malahide, David Morse.

