‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Indira Varma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Recreation of Thrones alumna Indira Varma says she has examined constructive for coronavirus. The actress, who presently stars on ABC’s drama collection For Life, revealed the information on Instagram.

“I’m in mattress with it and it’s not good. Keep secure and wholesome and be form to your fellow individuals,” she wrote.

Varma had been in rehearsals for Anton Chekhov’s play The Seagull in London’s West Finish, alongside fellow Recreation of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke. Manufacturing on the primary season of For/Life wrapped on the finish of January, so there is no such thing as a hazard to the crew as a number of weeks had handed earlier than her prognosis . The play is on maintain as a consequence of coronavirus.

“So unhappy our and so many different reveals world wide have gone darkish affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be again quickly and urge you all (and the government) to help us after we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic),” Varma wrote in her Instagram put up, which options images from play rehearsals.

Varma’s prognosis got here simply days after one other Recreation of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju additionally mentioned that he examined constructive for COVID-19.

Varma performed the function of Ellaria Sand in GoT, and portrays Safiya Masry in For Life.