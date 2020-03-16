Future Today’s Planned Merger With Cinedigm Scrapped, In Content Licensing Deal Instead

OTT platform Future Immediately stated Monday it’s merger settlement with Cinedigm has been terminated and it’s entered right into a content material licensing association with the corporate as an alternative to increase its content material providing.

The merger settlement, value about $60 million, was introduced a 12 months in the past.

Future Immediately is privately held and majority owned by founders Alok Ranjan and Vikrant Mathur, who began the corporate in 2006. In an announcement Monday, they declined to elaborate on why the cope with Los Angeles-based firm run by Chris McGurk didn’t shut however stated it was an amicable parting of how.

However the firm did report that February marked the very best efficiency ever of its channels, with customers up nearly 60% 12 months on 12 months and streaming hours up nearly 70%. It stated it has expanded its distribution footprint with the launch of its HappyKids, FilmRise, Fawesome and ifood.television channels on Comcast Xfinity and LG. Future Immediately stated it has just lately added linear streaming capabilities to its expertise stack.

The corporate launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to function greater than 700 content material channels with over 70 million app installs, and manages a library of greater than 200,000 movie, tv and digital content material belongings in quite a lot of classes together with leisure, films, meals, life-style, animation and children.