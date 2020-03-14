‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ To Go Dark Next Week Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will go darkish subsequent week over issues in regards to the spreading coronavirus, TBS mentioned Friday.

“Following the information that the CBS manufacturing workplaces and studios the place Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tapes had been compromised, the present has gone on hiatus and will probably be darkish the week of March 16,” the community mentioned in a press release.

TBS added the “transfer is being made out of an abundance of warning concerning the unfold of the COVID-19 virus, and manufacturing is monitoring the state of affairs intently to find out how shortly and safely the present can return.”

The choice follows phrase Thursday that two CBS Information staffers who work within the constructing with Bee examined optimistic for the virus.

Full Frontal mentioned Wednesday that it might start filming with out a reside in-studio viewers starting with that evening’s episode.

Bee joked that she would “do the present in entrance of a mirror, which I truly want,” including, “Regardless of the efforts being taken, we nonetheless have heard from Sean Spicer that tonight’s taping ‘was the biggest viewers ever to witness [a taping of Full Frontal], interval, each in particular person and across the globe.’ Wow!”