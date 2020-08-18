‘From Here to Eternity’, with Burt Lancaster, in ‘Classic Film Days’

Year 1941. The soldier Prewitt (Montgomery Clift), who has just arrived at the Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, is a former boxer retired from the ring. Captain Holmes (Philip Ober), aware of his skills as a fighter, tries to get him to join the army team, but Prewitt rejects the proposal. From that moment on, he is subjected to all kinds of punishments and humiliations from both his superiors and his colleagues. It only has the friendship and support of the soldier Angelo Maggio (Frank Sinatra).

Meanwhile, Sergeant Milton Warden (Burt Lancaster) y Karen (Deborah Kerr), Holmes’s wife, live an adulterous love story. But everyone’s life will change with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Passion between waves and sand

From here to eternity is based on the novel of the same title written by James Jones. Her adaptation on the big screen was a success. For the memory, he left us one of the most mythical love scenes in film history, with Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr kissing passionately on the beach.

In the Oscars, the film achieved a total of eight awards, in the categories of Best Film, Director, Actor -Fran Sinatra- and Supporting Actress -Donna Reed-, Screenplay, Black and White Photography, Editing and Sound. Although the success was not so great, From here to eternity it also added two Golden Globes, with Fred Zinnemann and Frank Sinatra repeating success as Best Director and Supporting Actor, among other awards in different competitions.

From Here to Eternity. EE.UU., 1953. Drama. 113 min. Dir.: Fred Zinnemann. Int.: Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Deborah Kerr, Frank Sinatra, Donna Reed, Ernest Borgnine, Jack Warden, Philip Ober.

