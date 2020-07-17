Frigenti brothers, chefs in ‘The Last Supper’

There will be two but three chefs who will prepare dinner in this installment of the program. Frigenti brothers, Miguel, Carlos and Alberto, will prepare the menu and will be the hosts of your guests, among whom you will find again chefs Sergi Arola and Begoña Rodrigo. Among their gastronomic proposals, they will carry out a recipe from the book The recipes of Belén Esteban, whose author will also participate in the preparation of one of the dishes.

Flat on Friday night, because there is a table reserved for thousands of spectators, with privileged views of a gala dinner. The menu will be prepared by new aspiring chefs in another prime time special that Jorge Javier Vázquez will lead live. The chosen ones have to demonstrate their worth in the kitchen and their ability to act as hosts of a series of diners.

Menu for twelve

Every week, those chosen in Save me You will have to work as a team and agree to develop a menu consisting of two dishes and dessert for twelve diners: some collaborators of Save me, the chefs Sergi Arola and Begoña Rodrigo, Jorge Javier Vázquez and… Belén Esteban, who will also participate in the evening. For this, they will have at their disposal a fully equipped kitchen, which will have an oven, induction hob, smoke extractor, refrigerator and water intake, among other elements. Previously, they will have to take charge of going to the market to acquire the necessary products and ingredients.

Cooking starts in Save me tomato

Approximately two hours before the start of The Last Supper, in Save me tomato The stove will ignite. From that moment, the chosen collaborators will put on the apron and the chef’s hat to prepare dinner. That will be the time limit they will have to prepare their specialties, pamper the table and prepare for an evening that promises strong emotions.

