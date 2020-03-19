‘Friends’ Reunion Special: Filming Pushed Over Coronavirus, Still On Track For HBO Max Launch — For Now

The forged of Pals waited 16 years to reunite for a TV particular. They must wait a bit longer. Filming of the untitled unscripted Pals reunion particular for HBO Max has been postponed till Might over the continuing coronavirus pandemic, I’ve realized.

In keeping with sources, if the present new manufacturing date holds, the particular will nonetheless be prepared for the launch of HBO Max, additionally slated for Might. (Precise launch date has not been introduced but however is believed to be later within the month.)

Given the severity of the well being disaster, which floor all Hollywood manufacturing to a halt in a matter of days, it’s at present uncertain that any movie or TV manufacturing might resume by Might although the scenario is being evaluated week by week and even day-to-day. Proper now, there are strict federal and state tips limiting public gatherings to assist curb the unfold of the virus, that are anticipated to be in place for weeks.

Pals stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to return to the long-lasting comedy’s unique soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to movie the reunion particular, directed by Ben Winston. The sextet additionally function government producers alongside Pals creators Kevin Brilliant, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The hope is for the particular to hitch all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning 1994-2004 NBC collection, which can be out there to subscribers on the launch of HBO Max in Might. The particular is designed to assist usher Pals reruns on the streamer, which shelled out $425 million for rights to the massively in style sitcom, till not too long ago one in all Netflix’s greatest hits.

Winston government produces together with Brilliant, Kauffman and Crane in addition to Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers. The particular hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Various Tv and Fulwell 73 Productions.