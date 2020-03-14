Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Sits Atop The Demo Wars As Folks Hunker Down At Home

The excellent news is that extra folks within the selection demos seem like watching tv. The unhealthy information is the explanation why, the coronavirus.

For now, tv is the good nationwide comforter, and that was mirrored within the massive viewers for its choices on Friday throughout primetime. ABC’s Shark Tank was the general winner of the early outcomes of Friday’s demo wars, clocking with an 0.8. However shut behind have been 4 applications with an 0.7.

At ABC, Shark Tank’s return and powerful exhibiting paved the way in which for newsmag 20/20, which outperformed NBC’s Dateline by double-digits throughout the board: Whole Viewers (+38% – 4.Four million vs. 3.2 million), Adults 18-49 (+17% – 0.7/Four vs. 0.6/3) and Adults 25-54 (+22% – 1.1/5 vs. 0.9/4). For the 4th week in a row, ABC’s 20/20 posted features over the earlier week in in Whole Viewers (+2% – 4.Four million vs. 4.Three million) and Adults 25-54 (+10% – 1.1/5 vs. 1.0/5), drawing its largest general viewers and matching its finest Adults 25-54 efficiency in practically a yr.

NBC noticed the season finale of Lincoln Rhyme seize its highest ranking since its Jan. 10 premiere, scoring an 0.6 and delivering the best whole viewers since its bow. Dateline, though dropping the evening to 20/20, equaled its prime leads to 18-49 and 25-54 since Jan. 10, coming in with an 0.6

Fox’s WWE Friday Evening SmackDown had a strong 0.7 for its two-hour slot, whereas the CBS crime drama lineup of MacGyver (0.6), Hawaii 5-0 (0.7) and Blue Bloods (0.7) have been additionally robust.

Lastly, the CW noticed its demos enhance to an 0.2 throughout the board even because it reran episodes of Penn & Teller: Idiot Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway?