French Open Shifts Dates To Fall Over Coronavirus, Scrambling Grand Slam Schedule

The French Tennis Federation stated Tuesday that it’s transferring the dates of the 2020 French Open to September 20-October 4. One in every of professional tennis’ 4 Grand Slam occasions, the match this 12 months had been set to start Could 18.

The transfer possible means shifts are in play for Wimbledon and the New York-set U.S. Open, which historically comply with the French on the Grand Slam calendar.

“Now we have made a tough but courageous determination on this unprecedented scenario, which has advanced enormously since final weekend,” stated Bernard Giudicelli, president of the FFT. “We’re appearing responsibly, and should work collectively within the battle to make sure all people’s well being and security.”

The French is the second of 4 Slams on the professional tour, and follows the Australian Open which concluded February 2. Wimbledon, at London’s All England Membership, is presently scheduled for June 29-July 12; as of right this moment, officers stated these dates have been on. The U.S. Open stays scheduled for August 24-September 13 in Flushing, NY.

Final week, the boys’s ATP and girls’s WTA excursions and the Worldwide Tennis Federation postponed their seasons, the ATP via April 20 and the WTA via Could 2. Tournaments that have been canceled included the marquee BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, CA.