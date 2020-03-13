TELEVISION

Fremantle’s Revenue Boosted To $2B By Dramas Including ‘American Gods’ & ‘The New Pope’

March 13, 2020
Fremantle’s income rose 12% to €1.eight billion ($2 billion) final 12 months, based on German mother or father firm RTL Group. The producer’s EBITDA hit €184M ($205M), which was up 25% on 2018’s €147M ($164M).

RTL’s earnings for the monetary 12 months ended December 2019 confirmed that drama performed a giant function in Fremantle’s progress, with the corporate pointing to exhibits together with Starz’s American Gods and HBO’s The New Pope.

Fremantle’s drama income grew 36% to €414M ($462M) and now makes up 23% of the producer’s complete income. Past scripted, the corporate — which has manufacturing labels in 30 international locations  — is thought for making exhibits together with America’s Obtained Expertise and The Farmer Desires a Spouse.

Fremantle’s efficiency helped RTL to report income of €6.7B ($7.44B) in 2019 — its fifth consecutive 12 months of report progress. EBITDA was down 1% to €1.16B ($1.3B). RTL CEO Thomas Rabe mentioned: “Pushed by the robust performances of our three largest enterprise items, RTL Group achieved all monetary targets in 2019.”

