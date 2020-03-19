Fox’s ‘The Resident’ Medical Drama Donates Items To Atlanta Hospital After Production Halted

Despite the fact that they’re not actual docs and simply play them on TV, the actors and manufacturing staff for Season three of Fox’s The Resident is having an affect on one other hospital in want.

Days after cancellation of Season three manufacturing on The Resident, the Fox staff donated private protecting gear to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital within the metropolis the place the sequence is filmed. The drama explores the lives and duties of workers members at fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

“To the complete staff @theresidentonfox, thanks for this extremely beneficiant donation of #PPE out of your set, together with robes, masks, gloves, and all of the issues our healthcare staff want to offer protected take care of our group throughout #COVID19,” mentioned Karen Legislation, a rheumatologist at Grady, posting on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I had a severe dialogue with the residents about how, although provides are low, a magical cargo of masks is unlikely to reach,” Grady wrote. “And but, a magical cargo of masks DID arrive, within the type of this very beneficiant gesture. This type of group assist means a lot to our #frontlineproviders who’re making many sacrifices to workers our hospitals and take care of our group.”